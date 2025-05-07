Pakistani armed forces have strongly responded to indian attacks: Bilawal Bhutto

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stated that India attacked Pakistan’s sovereignty and targeted civilians in cowardly assaults. He affirmed that the Pakistani armed forces have given a strong and decisive response to the Indian attacks.

In an interview with Sky News, Bilawal said that India violated Pakistan’s sovereignty through cowardly strikes that targeted civilians. He expressed condolences to the families of those martyred in these attacks by Indian forces.

He said India aims to destroy regional peace and has launched unprovoked missile, drone, and aerial attacks on Pakistani territory. For the past two weeks, India has been issuing aggressive threats. “We have repeatedly stated that Pakistan had no involvement in the Pahalgam incident and have even offered independent investigations into all Indian allegations.”

Bilawal expressed regret that India rejected Pakistan’s offers for independent investigation and instead targeted innocent civilians. He emphasized that under the UN Charter, Pakistan has the right to respond.

In response to a question, he said the Pakistani military has so far given a full and effective reply to Indian aggression. “We have shot down five Indian aircraft. India attacked Pakistani areas, targeting innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure, including a dam.”

He further stated that Pakistan reserves the right to respond at a time, place, and method of its own choosing.

Bilawal added that India fabricated the lie about terrorist hideouts in Pakistan as a pretext. “If there was any truth in their allegations, why did they reject our offer for neutral investigations? The truth is, India invented this narrative to justify targeting its own citizens.”

He concluded by saying, “This is not 2003. Not all Muslims are terrorists. The world is tired of this narrative that justifies aggressive and imperialist actions. Pakistan will not bow to such pressure.”