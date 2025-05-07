Elderly woman dies after robbery attempt in Lahore’s Zaman park

A tragic robbery in Lahore claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman when two armed robbers targeted a Governor House employee and his mother near Zaman Park. The woman, Salma Begum, fell on the road during the scuffle and later died from her injuries.

The incident occurred when Moin, a dispensary worker at the Governor House, was returning from a bank with his mother. As they reached Sunderdas Road, two men on a motorcycle intercepted them. The robbers tried to snatch the elderly woman’s purse, leading to a struggle.

Despite her resistance, the robbers overpowered her. During the tug-of-war, Salma Begum lost her balance and fell hard on the road, getting seriously injured. The robbers fled with the purse, leaving the victims helpless. She was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately did not survive.

Police confirmed that a robbery case has been filed, and efforts to locate the suspects are underway. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and questioning witnesses to speed up the process. However, no arrests have been made yet.

In a separate incident the same day, two robbers struck in Lahore’s Iqbal Town, looting two citizens in broad daylight. CCTV footage captured the criminals snatching mobile phones, wallets, and even motorcycle keys while threatening the victims with weapons.

Although police registered a case in the Iqbal Town robbery as well, the culprits remain at large. Both incidents have raised concerns about the growing number of daylight robberies in Lahore, urging authorities to take stronger action to ensure public safety.