INDIAN SECURITY LAPSE

The flaring Pahalgam incident on April 22nd is not a new chapter in India-Pakistan’s hostile narrative, both states have witnessed several standoffs in the backdrop of nuclearization and terrorism. On the one hand, it’s what we call ‘nuclear deterrence’ on the other it’s everything other than a full-fledged war. The outcome is similar either death by nuclear bombs or by water shortage and other potential sanctions. However, since 1999, India-Pakistan foreign policies have been on a bumpy road, due to Kashmir, nuclearization, terrorism, and blamed for supporting insurgencies in each other’s domains. Somehow, it was Congress or BJP, and the conflictual situation remained the same. I won’t be exaggerating if I conclude that since 1947, South Asia has been under the constant deep shadow of the India-Pakistan rivalry.

At present, India reflects very approving designs as a regional hegemon and the potential global power ally viz-a-viz China in the Indian Pacific Ocean and the South Asian region. Despite its multiple successful ventures, such as the Indian nexus with the US in the region, power display at G20 Summit 2023, emerging as the world’s fifth-largest economy in real terms, constant democratic proving trends, digitalization, and thriving IT sector, and aspiration for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, etc. Despite all the favourable external and internal functional dynamics, India every time fails to face a handful of terrorists operating on its soil. The question arises, is it a real security lapse or a false flag operation? Why India would need a false flag operation or what does India get after continuous episodes of security lapses? Such unfortunate assaults can be broadly measured by identifying the gaining end among the involved stakeholders. Analytically, India successfully gained larger attention and a valid justification for her internal major policy changes concerning Kashmir and external key alliances.

However, what has been observed is that every attack (since the 2001 parliament attacks, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama attacks, and the recent developments) has raised eyebrows against Pakistan in support of India. India extended its global presence in the name of security alliances, joint military exercises, defence agreements, and justified weaponry upgradation. India is the blue-eyed child of the United States as Pakistan was during the Soviet Afghan intervention. Secondly, it looks very inquisitive that the nature of attacks is mostly pursuing soft targets: foreigners as in 2008, a convoy of passive Indian security personnel in 2019, and tourists in 2025, making India more vulnerable and projecting Pakistan as the ultimate terror-sponsoring apparatus. Hypothetically, targeting soft targets means endorsed impact that can echo on multiple forums and strengthen lobbying against the actual target. Lastly, it analyses what Pakistan has gained after recurring attacks in India. And why Pakistan would repeat the identical saga again and again? Does Pakistan have no other way to undermine the Indian predatory intentions and human rights violations in Kashmir? Well knowing our strengths and weaknesses, Pakistan is not in drought of options. In the broader canvas either India is legitimizing her hard policies under the BJP in the backdrop of terror attacks or the global munitions producers extending their weaponry market to the South Asian region.

The recent Pahalgam attack indicated comparable failures as in the 2008 Mumbai attacks flashing out Indian weaknesses and vulnerabilities. India’s systematic failure has proved its inability to curtail terrorism. As per some sources, the 2008 attack could have been prevented by the Indian navy, the coast guard, and the Mumbai police with the existing resources at their command, failing which, had not security been lowered at the hotels, due to misappraisal by the state police, the gunmen could have met some resistance, and their entry could have been delayed. Even if all this had failed, the 58-hour long stand-off could have been cut short, if the commandos had not arrived 12 hours later, due to the unavailability of a plane at Delhi to ferry the commandos, or if they did not have to wait, for more than an hour at the Mumbai airport, for a bus to take them to the scene of crime. Commando operations could have been made relatively easier if they had access to maps/drawings of the buildings, which further complicated the operation. All this did not require extraordinary laws of sophisticated weaponry, but preparedness, since India has been insisting that it has been subjected to terrorism since the 1980’s. Surely three decades is long enough to get our act together. Similarly, in the recent Pahalgam attack, it’s been highlighted that why the security measures have been not taken despite the intelligence about a potential attack being given clearly. The Home Ministry overlooked the threat that might be posed by an unguarded Baisaran meadow, and no security presence where the attack occurred, despite the presence of 2,000 tourists, secondly, the authorities did not seek to reinstate the Central Reserve Police Force post that was removed in January 2025. Within hours, the Indian media blamed the Resistance Front (TRF) linking it to Pakistan-based banned organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a narrative that secures both international sympathy and domestic cohesion while deflecting from domestic lapses. Pakistan’s government has denied any kind of involvement in the recent attack, and neither India has been able to prove its allegation through solid proof. Instead, India has been relating the attack to certain past patterns of terrorist attacks occurring in India, ignoring its own security failure patterns.

Thus, such a security lapse indicates glaring vulnerabilities in India’s intelligence and response mechanisms. Where India needs to look first! Modi’s government is in complete denial and polarisation about the past similar incidents that India has faced. The continuity of the same spiral of insecurities has engulfed the region’s peace and prosperity. Both states need to understand, that currently, the region is facing much bigger mounting threats than terrorism. The world has entered the 5th industrial revolution soon the developing states will be irrelevant to the future of AI and cyber nations. Bilateral rivalry has to be transformed into bilateral gain and mutual prosperity.