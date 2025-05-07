Pakistan army destroys Indian post in bold response along LoC

In a powerful response to Indian aggression, the Pakistan Army destroyed an Indian military post at Seri Top in the Mandal sector along the Line of Control (LoC). The action came as tensions flared once again on the border, prompting a swift and calculated reaction from Pakistani forces.

Security sources reported that the Indian Army initiated unprovoked firing in the Mandal sector, to which the Pakistan Army responded with heavy shelling. As a result, the targeted Indian post was seen engulfed in thick smoke, indicating significant damage. This decisive action showcases Pakistan’s readiness to defend its territory at all costs.

Moreover, officials stated that Pakistan’s military operations have seriously impacted Indian positions along the LoC. Indian troops, facing continuous pressure from the Pakistani side, have reportedly begun to lose control in certain areas. The Pakistan Army has vowed to respond to every act of aggression with greater intensity.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of casualties, but the destruction of the post has sent a strong message across the border. According to sources, India’s aggressive tactics are being effectively countered through precision-based strikes by Pakistan’s military forces. The atmosphere along the LoC remains tense but under watchful observation.

Meanwhile, residents in nearby villages have been advised to stay alert but calm, as the situation remains sensitive. The government and military continue to coordinate closely to ensure civilian safety. Local authorities have also increased surveillance in affected areas.

This latest development adds to the growing list of ceasefire violations along the LoC. However, Pakistan’s clear and bold military response underlines its firm commitment to national defense and regional stability.