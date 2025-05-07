PM Shehbaz: Pakistan army turned dark night shine by defeating enemy attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their swift and strong response to an attempted Indian air attack. He said the enemy tried to strike Pakistan in the darkness of night, but the brave forces of Pakistan turned that dark night into a shining one. He was speaking during a session of the National Assembly, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The Prime Minister congratulated all political leaders and the people of Pakistan on the success. He said that with the prayers of 240 million Pakistanis and the courage of the armed forces, the country defended itself with dignity. He added that several civilians, including women and children, were martyred in the attack. He requested the Parliament to offer prayers for their souls.

Speaking on recent tensions, the Prime Minister referred to an incident in Pahalgam, India, where an attack took place. Within ten minutes, India registered a case and immediately blamed Pakistan without any investigation. He said Indian media and politicians launched a wave of accusations to mislead the world.

He also linked the Pahalgam attack with a recent train hijacking in Balochistan. According to him, the hijackers had ties to BLA, TTP, and Indian intelligence. He claimed Pakistan has undeniable proof of this. Despite the evidence, India did not condemn the train incident and instead mocked it with cruelty, which the PM said would be remembered in history with harsh words.

Prime Minister Shehbaz added that Pakistan had already offered a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident. However, India refused and even summoned the ambassador of a friendly country that had supported Pakistan’s offer. He criticized India for rejecting dialogue and choosing blame instead.

He revealed that Pakistan’s forces were fully prepared for any Indian movement. He claimed that India sent Rafale jets in the attack and boasted about them, but Pakistan’s air force countered them with confidence. On the night of April 29, Pakistan jammed Rafale communications, forcing Indian jets to retreat to Srinagar.

The PM said Pakistan was aware of India’s intentions and had intelligence about the planned airstrike. According to him, 80 Indian aircraft took part in the operation, targeting six cities. As soon as India dropped payloads, Pakistani jets responded. Within moments, five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, were shot down.

He concluded by saying that anyone who believed India had left Pakistan behind in conventional warfare was proven wrong. He reminded the world that Pakistan is both a conventional and nuclear power. “Our enemies couldn’t sleep last night,” he said. “Our friends now know that Pakistan’s military is made of steel. One day, if they face a crisis, they will turn to us for help—and that is the greatest honor for Pakistan.”