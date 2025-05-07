Russia warns India and Pakistan: Choose peace, not war

Russia has voiced deep concern over the increasing military tension between India and Pakistan. On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement calling on both countries to act with restraint.

It urged them to avoid further violence and begin peaceful dialogue. The statement was published on the ministry’s official website.

This concern came shortly after Pakistan claimed it shot down five Indian Air Force jets. According to Pakistan’s military spokesperson, this was a response to missile attacks launched by India.

The cross-border tension has sparked fears of a larger conflict. Civilians on both sides have also been affected, raising global alarm.

Russia shares strong and long-standing relations with both India and Pakistan. It has good diplomatic, military, and economic ties with both nations. Because of this, Russia believes it can play a helpful role in calming the situation. Moscow hopes its message will push both countries toward peaceful talks.

In addition, Russia firmly condemned all acts of terrorism in the region. It made clear that terrorism must not be tolerated under any circumstances. The Foreign Ministry stated that political and diplomatic efforts are the only way to solve such serious problems.

The standoff between India and Pakistan remains dangerous. But Russia’s statement brings a hopeful push for peace. As the international community pays close attention, there is growing pressure on both nations to avoid war and find a peaceful path forward.