SC greenlights military trials for civilians in may 9 violence

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has allowed the trial of civilians in military courts who were involved in the violent events of May 9, 2023, following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The court issued a short order on Wednesday, greenlighting military prosecutions under the Pakistan Army Act.

A seven-member Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, delivered the decision after months of hearings that began in November 2024. Other justices on the bench included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

The case was prompted by petitions filed by former chief justice Jawwad S. Khawaja, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, Imran Khan, and members of civil society. They argued that trying civilians under the Army Act violated Article 25 of the Constitution, which ensures equality before the law, and that proper legal safeguards must first be established.

The violence on May 9 erupted after Imran Khan’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court, sparking protests across the country. Protesters attacked military and government properties, including Jinnah House in Lahore and the GHQ gates in Rawalpindi, leading to the arrest of hundreds of PTI supporters.

With this verdict, military courts will now proceed with trying civilians linked to those attacks, marking a major legal and political shift. The decision is likely to spark renewed debate on the civil-military balance and the protection of fundamental rights in high-profile legal cases.