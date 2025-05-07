A tragic incident occurred overnight as a seven-year-old boy, Arz-e-Abbas, lost his life in what authorities are calling a cowardly attack by India. Arz-e-Abbas was the young son of Pakistan Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer. This heartbreaking event highlights the human cost of the recent cross-border hostilities.

According to information from security sources, India launched aggressive actions in areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the night between May 6 and 7. These actions involved shelling, which unfortunately resulted in the death of the young child. The unprovoked nature of the attack has drawn widespread condemnation.

The nation is currently grieving the loss of innocent, unarmed civilians caught in the crossfire of Indian military aggression. Such acts against non-combatants are causing deep sorrow and anger across Pakistan. The focus remains on the impact on families and communities affected by the violence.

In response to these actions and the loss of Pakistani citizens, the Pakistan Armed Forces have been taking and will continue to take effective and forceful retaliatory measures. They aim to deter further aggression and ensure the safety of the population. The military’s response is firm and resolute.

Targeting innocent children through unprovoked aggression and brutality by the Indian army is being described as a horrific example of inhumanity. This act is seen as a clear violation of basic human rights and international norms. It underscores the severity of the situation and the impact on vulnerable populations.

Furthermore, it is significant to note that during the previous night, Indian forces attacked six different locations within Pakistan. These attacks tragically resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and caused injuries to 46 other individuals. The scale of these attacks has heightened concerns about the escalating tensions.