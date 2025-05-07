Lahore and Karachi airspace reopened after 48-hour suspension



Pakistan has reopened its airspace over Karachi and Lahore after a temporary suspension caused by heightened military tensions with India. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that all previously restricted air routes are now operational.

Earlier today, flight operations were suspended across several key airports due to security concerns following Indian airstrikes inside Pakistani territory. Authorities took the emergency step to ensure civilian safety and avoid possible escalation. A new NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued once security clearance was given.

A CAA spokesperson said commercial airlines can now resume normal flight schedules. However, travelers are advised to check with their airlines for any route or timing changes, as some carriers may adjust services based on operational assessments.

Following the strikes, security at Islamabad International Airport was raised to red alert, and multiple incoming flights were diverted. These included a Qatar Airways flight from Doha and a Saudi Arabian Airlines service, which were rerouted to Peshawar and other safe airports.

Meanwhile, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that Pakistan’s defense readiness remains intact. Air patrols were observed over major cities, with Pakistan Air Force jets flying over Rawalpindi and Islamabad, ensuring aerial security.

All major airports—including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Skardu, and Peshawar—had activated emergency protocols. With the airspace reopened and military tensions being monitored, airlines are expected to gradually restore full flight services in the coming hours.