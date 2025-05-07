Trump tariffs: US offers Pakistan to buy more cotton

Pakistan and the United States on Tuesday announce the strengthening of long-standing strategic and economic partnership, marked by recent high-level engagements and a mutual commitment to enhancing trade and investment linkages.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S.-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) had productive meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, said a press release.

The Charge d’Affaires (CDA) of USA in Islamabad Ms. Natalie A. Baker also accompanied the delegation. The USPBC delegation was led by Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President of US Chamber of Commerce. Minister Jam Kamal said that visit of USPBC will further cement economic relations between the two countries and appreciated the role of USPBC over the past two decades in advancing U.S. commercial engagements with Pakistan, actively working to increase trade and investment flows and creating opportunities for businesses for both nations.

The Commerce Minister said that Pakistan valued the United States as its largest export destination and deeply appreciated this strategic trade relationship. Efforts are underway to address trade deficit and market access issues through a comprehensive strategy involving relevant stakeholders.

The recent 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs is seen as a significant opportunity for constructive engagement and building a sustainable, mutually beneficial road-map.

US CdA Ms. Baker appreciated positive developments in agricultural trade, such as the resumption of soybean exports from the U.S. to Pakistan, demonstrate the strength of the partnership and the ability to find practical solutions and it encourages avenues for deeper agricultural cooperation and trade diversification.

Enhanced cooperation in the cotton sector was also a key area for mutual growth, given Pakistan’s textile industry’s demand for high-quality cotton and the U.S.’s position to meet this demand.

The Commerce Minister assured that Pakistan is committed to creating a predictable and conducive trade environment for U.S. businesses and investors, upholding transparent, rules-based, and fair-trade practices. The government of Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, is dedicated to establishing the best working relationship with the United States, particularly in trade and investment, to ensure progress on bilateral and multilateral levels.

The Commerce Minister highlighted that Pakistan’s economy was showing positive trends with major macroeconomic indicators stabilizing. The government has undertaken focused reforms to improve ‘the ease of doing business’, making it more predictable and transparent. These reforms include reductions in policy rate and inflation, lower electricity prices for businesses, and a commitment to policy consistency and regulatory transparency.

Charles Freeman of US Chamber appreciated the warmth of government of Pakistan, which is fully committed in facilitating businesses and looks forward to continued dialogue and technical cooperation to support economic growth and job creation in both countries.

The visit of the U.S.-Pakistan Business Council delegation from May 5-7, serves as a valuable platform for dialogue, partnership-building, and opportunity creation.