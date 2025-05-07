Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase by 64.48% to $623 mln

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 64.48 percent during the first nine months of the fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $623.285 million during July-March (2024-25) against exports of US $378.922 million during July-March (2023-24), SBP data revealed.

On a year-on-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan decreased by 45.54 percent from $55.907 million in March 2024, against the exports of $30.445 million in March 2025.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also dipped by 15.37 percent during March 2025 as compared to the exports of $35.977 million in February 2025, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.72 percent in the first nine months, from US $22.891 billion to US $24.659 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $20.127 million against US $6.438 million last year, showing an increase of 212.62 percent in July-March (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 99.79 percent from US $0.960 million in March 2024, against the imports of US $1.918 million in March 2025.