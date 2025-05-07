‘New superstar’ Zhao’s world title heralds Chinese snooker revolution

Zhao Xintong was hailed as snooker’s “new superstar” after winning the World Championship with an 18-12 victory against Mark Williams that heralded a Chinese revolution in the sport.

Zhao’s fairytale triumph at Sheffield’s Crucible on Monday was a watershed moment for snooker.

The sport’s popularity in China has grown exponentially over the past two decades, helped by the success of Ding Junhui, who served as an inspiration for Zhao. Ding lost the 2016 World Championship final to Mark Selby, but Zhao ended the wait for a first Asian male world snooker champion with a sublime display against three-time winner Williams.

The 28-year-old is just the third qualifier to win the title since the World Championship moved to the Crucible in 1977. Zhao is the youngest world champion since Shaun Murphy, who won aged 22 in 2005. He is the first amateur player to win the world title, having lost his tour card in January 2023 for his part in a match-fixing scandal.

That controversy threatened to derail Zhao’s promising career when he was hit with a 20-month ban. Zhao accepted charges of being a party to another player fixing two matches and betting on matches himself in a controversy that led to 10 Chinese players being punished, with life bans for Liang Wenbo and Li Hang.

But his road to redemption reached an emotional climax at the Crucible, just 10 minutes walk from his home in Sheffield. Williams first won the tournament 25 years ago and was bidding to become snooker’s oldest world champion aged 50. With that wealth of experience, he is better placed than most to rank Zhao against the current generation and he believes the left-hander could be set to dominate for years to come.

“There’s a new superstar of the game. He just strolls around the table and pots balls from anywhere as if he doesn’t have a care in the world,” Williams said.

“Xintong is going to be a national hero now. He’ll be on the front page of every news outlet going and I’m sure there are Chinese companies ready to throw zillions at him. “It’s great for our sport to have someone at the top who is so attacking and so young.”