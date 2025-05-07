Tributes paid to two riders killed in motorcycle race

Tributes have been paid to the two motorcycle riders who were killed in a crash during a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park on Monday.

Father-of-two Shane Richardson from New Zealand and 21-year-old British rider Owen Jenner were both fatally injured in an 11-bike crash on the first lap of the race. Another rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, is in the Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries, while five other riders suffered minor injuries. Jenner, from Crowborough in East Sussex, began his racing career in Junior Motorcross.

He then progressed to the tarmac, winning the 2018 Team Green, 2020 Junior Supersport and 2023 Junior Superstock titles. He joined the Kramer Team for the 2024 British GP2 season, winning the title with 18 wins out of 20 race finishes. Jenner signed for Rapid Honda in November 2024 and in announcing his death, the team said it felt “sadness beyond words”. A statement added: “Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends, and teams of Owen during this unimaginably difficult time, and to those of Shane Richardson, who also sadly lost his life.