Bushra Ansari blasts Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan comments

Veteran actor Bushra Ansari slammed Indian poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar over his repeated anti-Pakistan comments, alleging involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Bushra Ansari, who is currently on a fundraising tour across Germany and Switzerland, recorded her latest video message in response to India’s allegations of Pakistan’s involvement in last month’s terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26, including tourists, dead on April 22.

“What drama are you playing, India?” she said in the clip. “First, look at your poor policies. You gave visas to women married in India for 40 years and now you’re pushing them out.”

Furthermore, without naming Javed Akhtar directly, Ansari continued, “Our writer, he needs an excuse. Actually, he didn’t get any house on rent in Bombay. For his existence, he can speak anything he wants…”

“What are you saying? Have shame. You have a few years to live and on top of that, such nonsense you are saying,” she told him and suggested the lyricist to ‘stay quiet’ like other Bollywood celebrities, including Naseeruddin Shah.

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actor also named television host Arnab Goswami and a retired Indian Army officer in her video and urged them to refrain from using their ‘venomous voices’ for regional division, as she asserted that common people of India do not share a similar hostility towards them as the country’s government and public figures. “It’s not the people – it’s the governments and these extreme voices poisoning minds,” she concluded.

Notably, Ansari’s reply followed Akhtar’s controversial comments during a recent event in Maharashtra, when he urged the government to ‘take a solid step’ against Pakistan, over the alleged connections to the Pahalgam attack.