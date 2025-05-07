‘Mann Mast Malang’ under fire for bold love confession

Drama serial Mann Mast Malang has captured audiences across South Asia, amassing over 500 million views globally. But its latest episode has sparked a wave of controversy.

In Episode 31, a love confession scene between Kabir and Riya has drawn criticism from fans for being too bold for a family drama. The scene shows Riya hugging Kabir and accepting his proposal in front of her siblings, particularly her brother Sikandar, prompting backlash on social media.

Many viewers voiced their disapproval of the scene, claiming it clashes with traditional values. One fan wrote, “What message are the makers trying to give by showing a hug scene, that too in front of brothers and parents? Nothing like this happens in real life.” Another commented, “Sisters sacrifice their lives for their brothers and here Riya is disrespecting her brother for her lover, Kabir.”

Critics also pointed out the moral dilemma of Riya falling in love with the man who unintentionally caused her mother’s death, saying, “One should not love the murderer of her father or mother.”

Tere Bin writer Nooran Makhdoom and director Ali Faizan have praised Mann Mast Malang for its dramatic storytelling and powerful performances. However, viewers are increasingly questioning whether Pakistani dramas are going too far when it comes to romance and public displays of affection.

Some are concerned that the normalisation of such scenes in prime-time family shows could blur cultural boundaries, especially in countries like Pakistan, where multi-generational households closely watch TV content.