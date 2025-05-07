Sarah Khan clarifies ‘Sher’ isn’t inspired by ‘Ram Leela’

Pakistani star Sarah Khan, known for her versatile roles and massive fan base of 12.4 million followers on Instagram, is gearing up for her next big drama, Sher, opposite Danish Taimoor.

However, even before its release, the drama has sparked controversy-mainly due to its teaser.

Recently, in an interview with Something Haute, Sarah Khan addressed the circulating criticism that the Sher teaser appears heavily inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bollywood blockbuster Raam Leela.

“If you watch the teaser carefully, you will understand the story,” Sarah stated. “The story of Sher isn’t inspired by Raam Leela. Yes, you can say that the teaser is inspired by Raam Leela. As I already said, the teaser gives you insight into the leads and their family backgrounds.”

While she admitted the visual presentation in the teaser may resemble the Bollywood film, she strongly denied any storyline similarities, assuring fans that Sher has its narrative.

Despite her clarification, social media users remain divided. Some fans expressed disappointment:

“Don’t hide your obsession with Bollywood by calling it an inspiration.”

“And they say India copies them.”

“I can’t understand Pakistani drama makers-our stories are better than Bollywood’s, yet we keep copying their style.”

Others defended the show, noting that inspiration doesn’t necessarily mean plagiarism, and that the industry should have room for stylistic experimentation.

With the debate ongoing, all eyes are now on the drama’s premiere, where viewers will finally see whether Sher lives up to its promise-or its controversy.