Lahore Literary Festival showcases Pakistan’s cultural brilliance in New York

Chairman of the Board of Governors, Lahore Arts Council – Alhamra, and CEO of Lahore Literary Festival (LLF), Razi Ahmed, stated at the latest edition of LLF in New York that “a new global intellectual culture is taking shape-one that LLF aims to harmonize with by hosting festivals not only in Pakistan but across the world.”

Speaking at the prestigious gathering, Razi Ahmed emphasized that placing Pakistani literature on par with global literary traditions is essential for strengthening the nation’s voice on the international stage. “Our land holds a literary legacy, sustained through initiatives like LLF. My mission is to elevate our writers and their work to global prominence-and we are succeeding,” he remarked.

Held in the heart of New York-long considered a hub of literary discourse-the event featured powerful sessions on Pakistani history, heritage, culture and language, including a Punjabi poetry evening. It addressed themes as complex as preserving the past while charting a future course.

LLF, South Asia’s leading literary and cultural platform, presented many sessions, including book launches and discussions on fiction, nonfiction, art, science, history, politics, music, and dialogue. A youth poetry session and a riveting qawwali performance by the esteemed Sami Brothers added cultural vibrancy to the program.

Distinguished speakers included Manan Ahmed, Iftikhar Dadi, Qudsia Rahim, Vasaka Dassi, Mumtaz Mustafa, Mishal Hussain, Nusrat Durrani, Ustad Nasiruddin Sami, Amina Tahir Khan, and Mashallah Saif, among others, who made impactful contributions to this landmark celebration of Pakistani literature and identity.