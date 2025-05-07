Alizeh Shah slams unethical industry norms

Young actor Alizeh Shah has exposed the dark side of the showbiz industry as she called out those ‘selling their self-respect’ in the name of ‘professionalism’. Days after she went off Instagram following an announcement note, Alizeh Shah returned to the social site, criticising those who sell their self-respect or use ‘parchi (connections)’ to get certain projects and roles, while those against these unethical practices to advance their careers, are labelled as ‘difficult and unprofessional’. “Oh, the perks of being ‘professional’ in this industry,” Shah began to write. She continued, “Dinners without projects and of course, the sacred closed-door rituals. Say no, and suddenly you’re battameez, difficult and ‘not serious about your career’.” “Well, thank God I missed the memo on selling self-respect as part of the PR package. If that’s the price of being a celebrity, I’m more than happy staying just human,” maintained the ‘Taqdeer’ actor. In a following story post, the celebrity asserted that these ‘connections’ of fellow celebrities would only benefit them in Pakistan and not in any other part of the world.