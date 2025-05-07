Punjab CM to launch yellow line, e-taxi project in Lahore

The Punjab government has advanced its much-anticipated e-taxi project, approving a pilot phase of 1,100 electric taxis and solar-powered charging stations set to launch soon.

A special meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was held to review mass transit projects.

During the session, the feasibility report of the Yellow Line mass transit system was presented, and participants were briefed on the province’s eco-friendly e-taxi initiative.

The meeting granted in-principle approval to the project’s financial model and agreed to launch a pilot programme involving 1,100 electric taxis. It was also decided to install solar-powered systems for e-charging stations.

Additionally, authorities have requested a report on new routes for the mass transit system in Gujranwala.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed officials to determine routes based on public convenience and ordered that construction on the Yellow Line project, from Jinnah Terminal to Harbanspura, be initiated without delay.

The meeting also included a detailed review of the e-taxi project. During the briefing, it was disclosed that the Punjab government would offer subsidies under the e-taxi scheme. A proposal to establish charging stations alongside petrol pumps was also discussed.

