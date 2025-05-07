Hot and humid days ahead for Karachi with light showers on outskirts

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted hot and humid weather across Karachi division over the next three days, with chances of isolated dust-thunderstorms or light rain in the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature for Tuesday, May 6, is likely to range between 37 to 39°C, while the minimum was recorded around 27.5°C early morning. Morning humidity was recorded at 49%, with evening humidity ranging between 45% and 55%.

Winds are expected to blow from the northeast during the day, gradually shifting to a south/southwesterly direction by evening.

For Wednesday, May 7, hot and humid conditions will persist. Temperatures are expected to be slightly lower, with daytime highs between 36 and 38°C, and nighttime lows between 27 and 29°C.

Morning humidity is forecast between 70% and 80%, while evening levels will be around 50% to 60%. Winds will continue from the south/southwest.

On Thursday, May 8, the trend of hot and humid weather is expected to continue. The maximum temperature may range between 35 and 37°C, with minimum temperatures again expected to fall between 27 and 29°C.

Humidity levels will remain elevated, with morning readings between 70% and 80%, and evening readings around 50% to 60%. Wind direction will remain south/southwesterly throughout the day.

Additionally, the Met Office has forecast isolated dust-thunderstorms and light rain in surrounding districts, including Jamshoro, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal today. These weather conditions are expected to be brief and localised.

Meanwhile, Medical experts have sounded the alarm as Karachi witnesses a sharp rise in kidney infection cases, attributed to severe heat and dehydration.

Hospitals across the city are reporting an increasing number of patients presenting with lower back pain on both sides, painful urination, reduced urine output, blood and pus in urine, and fever-classic symptoms of kidney-related infections.

Citizens are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and remain indoors unless necessary.