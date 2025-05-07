Karachi to get faceless e-challan system

Sindh Police have announced to launch a faceless e-challan system in Karachi to enhance traffic enforcement and road safety.

The decision was finalised during a high-level meeting chaired by Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office. The new system will issue digital traffic fines and deliver them directly to violators’ homes, removing the need for face-to-face interaction. Officials said this shift is aimed at increasing transparency and efficiency in traffic rule enforcement.

IGP Memon also revealed that modern equipment, including speed guns and digital meters, will be introduced to more accurately monitor speeding.

The department will also upgrade traffic units, improve officer welfare, and deploy trained personnel with a more public-friendly approach.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho highlighted ongoing coordination with other departments to ensure smooth implementation.