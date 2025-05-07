Minorities Affairs Dept’s deputy director given farewell reception

A farewell ceremony was organized by the Minorities Affairs Department at the Secretary’s Office in honor of the retirement of Deputy Director Saleem Akhtar. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Lalchand Ukrani, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Minorities Affairs Department, Secretary Anjum Iqbal Jumani, and other senior officers of the department. During the ceremony, Dr. Lalchand Ukrani and the Secretary presented Saleem Akhtar with an ajrak and floral gifts in recognition of his service.

On this occasion, Dr. Lalchand Ukrani, speaking about Saleem Akhtar’s retirement, said that Saleem Akhtar had served the Minorities Affairs Department for 22 years and remained deeply involved with the department. He played a significant role in formulating policies and initiatives for the welfare and rights of the minority communities. He dedicated a major part of his life to the department, and today, as a Deputy Director, he is retiring. The services of Saleem Akhtar will always be remembered by the Minorities Affairs Department. His service is a shining example of how a government employee can serve with honesty and integrity. We wish him a happy and prosperous retirement.

The Secretary of the Minorities Affairs Department, Anjum Iqbal Jumani, said that Saleem Akhtar was one of the department’s early and senior employees. His service to the department was marked by honesty and transparency. As a senior employee, Saleem Akhtar had deep knowledge of the department’s matters. In the end, the retiring Deputy Director, Saleem Akhtar, expressed his gratitude to Dr. Lalchand Ukrani and the Secretary for organizing the farewell ceremony. He said that it was an honor for him to serve in such an institution that stands on the values of justice and equality. He will leave with fond memories and is confident that the team working in the department will continue to work for the welfare of the minority communities.