President vows to expand Pak-Russia bilateral cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expand bilateral cooperation with Russia in trade, investment, technology, and people-to-people exchanges. He was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today, to mark 80th Anniversary of Victory of the Russian Federation in the Great Patriotic War. The President highlighted the growing momentum in Pak-Russia relations and expressed confidence that recent high-level interactions between the two countries have laid a solid foundation for deeper engagement and greater understanding. Recalling his 2011 visit to Russia, President Zardari acknowledged President Putin’s efforts to promote Pak-Russia friendship. He said Russia’s role in promoting regional peace and stability is important, especially in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India. The President also reaffirmed the commitment to building bridges of understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, besides the need to work together for a better future for the region and the world.