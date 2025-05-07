CDA reviews progress on key Islamabad uplift projects

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday reviewed ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects in Islamabad, with Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa directing officials to ensure timely completion while maintaining high-quality standards.

During a high-level meeting attended by senior CDA officials, progress on major initiatives, including the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass, Faizabad Interchange expansion, and traffic congestion management was discussed.

The underpass project, monitored daily via drone, is expected to be completed within 35 days, with additional beautification measures like LED lighting and tree plantations planned.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized efficiency, stating, “Our goal is to transform Islamabad into a model city by combining modern infrastructure with environmental sustainability.”

He instructed authorities to finalize tenders for drainage clearance before monsoon season and implement eco-friendly measures for Eid-ul-Adha waste management.

Other key updates include, work underway at 11 of 20 identified congestion points.

Highway upgrades road repairs, signage, and safety enhancements in progress.

For new projects surveys were completed for Shaheen Chowk, while cost estimates for the Motorway Link Road to Margalla Road (N-5) are being finalized.

The chairman reiterated CDA’s commitment to transparency and citizen-centric development, aiming to balance urban growth with environmental preservation.