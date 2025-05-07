Rain forecast for Lahore, other districts of Punjab today

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Lahore and several parts of Punjab on Wednesday afternoon, while most districts will continue to experience hot and dry weather conditions, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The forecast indicates that areas including Pothohar region, Murree, Galiyat, Sialkot, Narowal, and the provincial capital Lahore may receive rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunder in the late hours of the day. On Tuesday night, Murree and the Galiyat were expected to remain partly cloudy, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms driven by gusty winds. In southern Punjab, districts such as Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, and Rajanpur are also likely to receive rain with thunderstorm activity, the PMD said. The weather authority has advised residents to stay alert for possible disruptions due to lightning and wind gusts, particularly in areas with expected storm activity.