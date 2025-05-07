Pakistan’s envoy briefs American think-tank on mounting India-Pak tensions

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Monday hosted representatives from US think-tanks at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C., and briefed them on the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following the armed attack in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. During an exchange of views with them, Ambassador Sheikh questioned the plausibility of India’s allegations against Pakistan, given the absence of evidence despite a First Information Report (FIR) filed within 10 minutes. “This is not the first time such instinctive accusations have been made against Pakistan,” he said, and recalled Pakistan’s responsible de-escalation after the 2019 Pulwama incident. The Ambassador contextualized the incident against the backdrop of India’s unilateral revocation of Kashmir’s special status in August 2019, and described the region as “the world’s largest prison,” where media, internet, and movement have been heavily restricted, creating an environment of repression. He criticized India’s escalatory rhetoric, including threats from its leadership, and said India’s jingoism and hegemonic proclivities have put regional peace and stability at stake. “Pakistan cannot be blamed for brutal legacies, electoral expediencies and administrative inadequacies,” stated the Ambassador. The unilateral decision by the Indian government regarding the Indus Waters Treaty was contrary to its provisions., he said, asserting that usurping the rights of the lower riparian and attempting to harm the agrarian economy of 240 million people would be considered an act of war. He added that India has been displaying an attitude of lawlessness for a long time. Reaffirming Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestation, Ambassador Sheikh underscored Pakistan’s own suffering, with over 1,000 terrorist incidents in the past year, a 40% increase from 2023. He reiterated Pakistan’s call for a neutral, credible, and independent inquiry into the Pahalgam incident, potentially under UN auspices or with the involvement of major powers of the world. He noted that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed this commitment in a meeting with the UK High Commissioner in Islamabad, expressing full willingness to cooperate. Expressing gratitude to the governments of the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and others for their support for peace, the Ambassador said that the current crisis provided a latent opportunity to global powers to help addressing the longstanding Kashmir dispute, which continues to threaten regional and international peace. In this context, he pointed to President Donald Trump’s agenda of securing global peace, suggesting that resolving the Kashmir issue could cement his legacy as a peacemaker. Concluding, Ambassador Sheikh invited the think-tank representatives to share their insights. He encouraged a robust exchange to navigate the region’s complex dynamics, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to evidence-based discourse, regional peace, and international cooperation in combating terrorism and resolving disputes.