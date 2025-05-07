8 waterfalls of Jab Valley — Pakistan’s hidden tourism treasure

Tucked away in the lush hills of Jab Valley, just 25 kilometers from Haripur and around 60 kilometers from Islamabad, lies a natural gem that has yet to receive its full due: the Hazara Waterfalls. Comprising a series of eight mesmerizing cascades, this area offers an extraordinary opportunity to boost eco-tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Although the waterfalls have existed for centuries, they remained under the radar until 2021, when Hassan Nisar, a YouTuber and the CEO of Metrix Pakistan, first documented and shared their beauty. Since then, the site has garnered increasing attention from travel enthusiasts, environmentalists, and policy-makers alike.

Speaking to APP, Nisar said, “During one of my outdoor expeditions, I stumbled upon these waterfalls. The tranquility and purity of the landscape were beyond remarkable. I realized that this place held the potential to offer something truly special for tourism in Pakistan – but it needed exposure and protection.”

The waterfalls, each unique in structure, size, and water flow, are scattered across Jab Valley’s forested terrain. Some cascades create wide, shallow pools ideal for family picnics, while others plunge dramatically over rocky cliffs, attracting hikers and photographers. Together, they form a rare ecological and aesthetic ensemble, often compared to the natural beauty of Swat, Kumrat, or Neelum Valley, yet remain far less crowded and more pristine.

Despite the growing attention, the site still lacks essential infrastructure, such as paved routes, signboards, rest facilities, or designated parking spaces. This absence of amenities has limited access and sparked concerns about unregulated tourism and its potential environmental impact.

Local resident and community advocate Raja Usama Kayani Speaking to APP, “These eight waterfalls are Hazara’s hidden treasures. Our community has been promoting them on social media, guiding visitors ourselves, and sharing our story. But now we need proper planning, road access, and environmental safeguards.”

Raja Muhammad Tahir, a senior journalist who has covered Hazara Division extensively, stressed the strategic potential of the site. “We have so much untapped potential here – Jab Valley’s waterfalls are just one example. If developed and protected wisely, this area could become a premier destination for nature tourism in the province,” he noted. Local estimates suggest that the site attracts between 1,000 and 5,000 visitors per week during the spring and summer months, a number that is expected to rise as word spreads through online channels. Travel vloggers, university hiking clubs, and photographers from Islamabad and Abbottabad are increasingly visiting, often sharing breathtaking visuals that go viral on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

The KP government has identified tourism as a key driver of regional development, and Jab Valley’s waterfalls are now being considered a prime candidate for investment, particularly due to their proximity to Islamabad and the peaceful nature of the area.

The waterfalls already contribute to the local economy, with young residents acting as guides and offering refreshments or parking assistance to travelers. With proper planning and training, this could evolve into a sustainable community-led tourism model, creating jobs while preserving the area’s natural heritage.