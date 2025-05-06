Pakistan on high alert: Emergency security meeting called by PM Shehbaz

In the wake of India’s recent missile attacks on Pakistani territory, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC). The meeting has been scheduled for 10:00 AM today, as confirmed by Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

The urgent session of the country’s top security body comes just hours after India launched cowardly strikes on five Pakistani cities, targeting civilian areas and religious sites. The attacks killed at least two Pakistani civilians, drawing widespread condemnation and triggering military and political responses.

According to Minister Tarar, the meeting will be attended by the chiefs of Pakistan’s armed forces, senior intelligence officials, and top members of the civilian government. The agenda includes reviewing the current national security situation, assessing India’s aggression, and finalizing Pakistan’s comprehensive response.

The meeting reflects the seriousness of the situation, as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise following the cross-border attacks. Pakistan has already launched countermeasures, including closing its airspace, canceling flights, and engaging enemy targets militarily—downing two Indian jets in retaliation.

Further updates are expected following the NSC meeting as the leadership charts a unified strategy to address the threat and ensure national security.