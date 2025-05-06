Pakistan closes airspace after india’s cowardly strikes, flight operations suspended

In a strong response to India’s cowardly missile strikes on Pakistani soil, Pakistan has closed its airspace and suspended all international flights. According to aviation sources, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued, closing the country’s airspace for 48 hours to ensure national security.

Flight operations from Islamabad International Airport have been suspended indefinitely, while Lahore Airport has also halted all outgoing flights. More than 25 flights have been canceled, including those bound for Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Riyadh.

The missile strikes, which occurred in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, were confirmed by the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. He condemned the Indian attack as an act of cowardice and assured that India will face a “befitting response” for its aggression.

The DG ISPR added, “India’s temporary euphoria will soon turn into permanent pain and anguish.” Before the explosion in Bahawalpur, witnesses reported seeing a bright flash of light in the sky. Sources from Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur confirmed that loud explosions were heard, with a complete blackout reported in Muzaffarabad.

This escalating situation has led to heightened tensions between the two nations, prompting immediate security measures, including the suspension of air traffic. Further updates on flight cancellations and military responses are awaited.