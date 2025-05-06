Green and Low Carbon Summit’ held at NUST

The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) in collaboration with COMSTECH and the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), China, organised “NUST – SIEF Green and Low Carbon Summit” at NUST main campus. The summit brought together Chinese and Pakistani experts, researchers, and entrepreneurs, marking a major milestone in advancing shared goals for a sustainable and resilient future.

In his welcome address, Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (RIC-NUST) presented a comprehensive overview of NUST’s intellectual capital, and its research and innovation ecosystem. Citing examples of the existing collaborations between NUST and Chinese academia as well as industry, he laid emphasis on forging bilateral partnerships in the areas of green innovation, clean technologies, and low-carbon growth.

Professor Dr Huanzheng Du gave a keynote on “Catalyst for Economic Growth,” emphasising the power of green technologies in reforming global economies. One of the summit highlights was Academician Xiong Jian’s insightful presentation on “Net-Zero” Carbon Building Technologies with an emphasis on innovative solutions in future-oriented energy supply system technologies. Dr Chen Yang shared his thoughts on the development of the circular economy, describing how innovation generated from research could be best transferred to industrialisation. Dr. Jin Jianhai also spoke about green transformation models for small and medium-sized enterprises with a focus on scalable approaches that reinforce environmental sustainability as well as economic empowerment.