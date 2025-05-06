RUDA, TDCP set to host 2nd Ravi Rally Cross in Lahore

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), in collaboration with the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums Department, is set to host the Jeep Rally in Lahore on May 10th and 11th.

The excitement will be reverberated through Lahore’s bustling streets as the city’s 2nd Jeep Rally will flag off in a grand ceremony at Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) Main Boulevard May 10th, organized jointly by the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP), as the event will mark a significant milestone in Pakistan’s motorsport and tourism landscape.

The rally track spans thirty kilometers and will feature around jeep drivers, including female participants. The event will mark the debut of dirt bike, street bike, jeep racing and para gliding followed by cultural evening and closing ceremony in Lahore. The opening ceremony is scheduled for May 10th at CBD Main Boulevard Gulberg, with the closing ceremony slated to take place at Lahore Fort.

While speaking at the press briefing, Secretary Tourism Punjab, Farid Ahmed Tarar extended gratitude to all stakeholders involved and highlighted TDCP’s pioneering role in motorsports all across the country. He further explained different categories of Ravi Rally Cross 2025 including ‘Prepared, Stock, Dirt Bike, Women Category and truck races planned with different prize distributions.

COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua expressed enthusiasm for bringing such a thrilling event to Lahore, aiming to provide a platform for youth and racing enthusiasts to showcase their talents.

MD TDCP Dr Nasir Mahmood underscored the popularity of motorsports in Pakistan and emphasized that initiating the rally in Lahore will establish it as a permanent feature. He extended a warm welcome to all participating drivers and assured them of a memorable experience.

Senior Director for PR, Communications and Climate Change, Abid Latif revealed the Ravi Rally Cross 2025 promo during the media briefing. He said the rally has garnered nationwide attention, with attendees expected from across Pakistan and international participation anticipated in future editions.

It is pertinent to mention that high-ranking officials from RUDA and TDCP were also present on the occasion.