MG Pakistan upgrades HS PHEV

MG Pakistan has announced a major upgrade to its popular plug-in hybrid SUV, the MG HS PHEV, by introducing a 7KW fast charger as a standard replacement for the existing portable charger. The move reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient urban mobility.

Since its launch in Pakistan in October 2024 and the beginning of production in January 2025, the MG HS PHEV – True Hybrid Electric has seen an encouraging response, with over 500 units delivered

Customers have appreciated the vehicle’s design, performance, and eco-friendly drive, but some expressed concerns about the overnight charging time of up to 8.5 hours with the standard portable charger.

Acting upon user suggestions, MG has now introduced 7KW fast charger, which will cut the charging time nearly in half, offering greater convenience to drivers with daily commutes and urban routines.

“We are committed to transforming the Pakistan Automotive landscape by offering the latest technology and services,” said General Manager Marketing Div – Syed Asif Ahmed. “By upgrading to a faster charging solution, we’re not just addressing customer concerns-we’re enhancing the overall ownership experience and reinforcing our leadership in the new energy vehicle segment.”

While the portable charger was originally provided free of cost with MG HS PHEV, the new 7KW charger-valued at PKR 235,000-will now replace it without any additional cost to the customers.

The portable version will now be available for sales as accessories.

The MG HS PHEV continues to stand out as a premium hybrid SUV offering pure EV range of +50 km, advanced safety features, tech innovation, and low running costs, making it an ideal solution for Pakistan’s urban drivers looking to make a smarter switch to hybrid mobility.

MG Pakistan is a leading name in electric and hybrid mobility solutions, committed to innovation, safety, and sustainability. With a rapidly expanding lineup of smart vehicles, MG is shaping the future of transportation in Pakistan.