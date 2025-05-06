Govt prepares draft of Mahfooz Punjab Act 2025

The Punjab Interior Department has prepared the draft of the “Mahfooz Punjab Act 2025” (Safe Punjab Act 2025); the draft will be sent to the Chief Minister of Punjab for assent. According to the spokesman of the Punjab Home Department, the Safe Punjab Act will tighten the circle around the miscreants for the establishment of law and order. The Mahfooz Punjab Act will help provincial, divisional and district intelligence committees in collective decision-making.

The Mahfooz Punjab Act 2025 has assigned additional powers to the District Intelligence Committees for maintaining peace. Under the Act, the District Intelligence Committees will be vested with alternative powers to the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act, 1960. Persons considered a threat to law and order can be taken into protective custody for 90 days.

Passports and identity cards of those who pose a threat to law and order may be blocked, and names of those involved in serious crimes will be recommended to be put on the no-fly list. The immovable property of those who pose a threat to law and order can be confiscated, and a recommendation to freeze the bank accounts of such persons can be sent to the federal government.

District Intelligence Committees have also been empowered to include the names of members of proscribed organisations in the Fourth Schedule. According to the act, the violation of the orders of the intelligence committees will be punishable by 3 to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000 to 1,000,000. The spokesperson of the Punjab Home Department said that the “Provincial Review Board” will give permission for the protective custody of a person for more than 3 months.

The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court will constitute a Provincial Review Board, whose chairman and two members will be current or former judges of the High Court. The Act provides for the formation of Intelligence, Coordination and Public Liaison Committees up to the district level.

The Interior Secretary of Punjab will be the head of the Provincial Intelligence Committee, while the committee members include IG Police, Special Secretary Interior, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD and representatives of federal sensitive institutions. Similarly, the Divisional Intelligence Committee is headed by the Divisional Commissioner, while the members include CCPO/RPO, SP Special Branch, Divisional Officer CTD and representatives of federal sensitive institutions.

According to the Act, the District Intelligence Committees will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner, while the members will include DPO, DSP Special Branch, District Officer CTD and representatives of federal sensitive institutions. Intelligence Committees will form District Peace Committees. It will be the responsibility of intelligence committees to take timely decisions and practical steps for the establishment of law and order.

It is the responsibility of the Intelligence Committees to take action against elements who pose a threat to provincial peace and public safety. Intelligence committees will be able to seize objectionable material. Under the Act, “Faceless Tribunals” will be established in cases of terrorism and serious crimes.

The purpose of setting up these faceless courts is to ensure the safety of law enforcement representatives, witnesses and tribunal judges involved in the prosecution. Special tribunals will be headed by retired district and sessions judges.