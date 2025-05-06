Pakistan, Qatar discuss regional peace & bilateral ties

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his visit to Doha on Tuesday where the two leaders held important discussions on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional security concerns.

During the meeting, both sides expressed commitment to enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar in various fields, including diplomacy, trade, and security. The leaders agreed that stronger ties between the two countries would benefit regional stability and development.