India targets civilians in missile strikes, Pakistan vows stronger retaliation: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has strongly condemned India’s recent missile attacks on Pakistani cities, calling them a “cowardly act of aggression.” He warned that Pakistan will respond with greater force than the attack itself.

According to official confirmation by DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, India launched missiles on three locations inside Pakistan: Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Bahawalpur in Punjab. The strikes reportedly targeted civilian areas, resulting in the death of an innocent child and causing fear and destruction in the affected regions.

DG ISPR described the Indian assault as a blatant and deliberate attack on non-military targets. Explosions were reported in multiple cities, with Muzaffarabad experiencing a total blackout following the attack.

Reacting to the strikes, Defense Minister Asif stated, “India has targeted civilian populations. The way India has attacked, we will respond with more intensity.” He added that Pakistan would not allow such provocations to go unanswered, emphasizing that the nation is fully prepared to defend itself.

The attacks mark a dangerous escalation in Pakistan-India relations, following weeks of rising tensions, disinformation campaigns, and border provocations. Pakistan’s armed forces remain on high alert, and national leadership has convened emergency meetings to assess the security situation.