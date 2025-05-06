Tarar: “India tried to silence us—we made sure they heard us louder”

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar told the National Assembly on May 6 that Pakistan is confronting India’s information war head-on. He said Pakistan is actively exposing Indian propaganda and false flag operations on international platforms, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which claimed 26 lives.

India quickly blamed Pakistan for the deadly assault, despite presenting no evidence. Pakistani leaders across the political spectrum strongly rejected the claim and accused India of spreading misinformation to cover up its own agenda, particularly concerning violations of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Tarar revealed that India tried to block Pakistani content online, but Pakistan cleverly countered by using geotagging and ad buys to broadcast pro-army songs on Indian YouTube channels. He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership in countering Indian narratives diplomatically and vowed that Pakistan would respond forcefully to any aggression.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support for Kashmir, calling it the country’s “jugular vein.” He accused India of state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan and even linked it to targeted killings of Sikh leaders abroad. Tarar stressed Pakistan’s legacy of defeating enemies despite provocations, reminding the House that the country has paid a heavy price in the war on terror.

Other lawmakers, including Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam and MQM-P’s Dr. Farooq Sattar, warned of India’s hostile moves and attempts to deflect attention from its water aggression. PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also dismissed India’s tactics, insisting that Pakistan will protect its rights and territory at all costs. The session ended with a call for unity and will resume on Wednesday at 11 am.