India attacks dam near neelum-jhelum project, Pakistan responds with force

India launched an unprovoked attack on the Noseri Dam near the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, according to Pakistan’s military spokesperson. Director General ISPR Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the attack caused serious damage to vital infrastructure and endangered thousands of civilians living nearby. He strongly condemned the strike, calling it a violation of international laws.

“Targeting water reservoirs is illegal under global agreements and dangerous for humanity,” said Lt. Gen. Sharif during a press briefing. He questioned India’s intentions behind striking such a critical water source. “Does war law allow the targeting of a country’s water reserves?” he asked, calling for global attention to this serious escalation.

The airstrike occurred during the night between May 6 and 7 and was labeled an act of aggression by Pakistan. In a swift response, the Pakistan Air Force downed five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale and one MiG-29 aircraft, in Bathinda, Jammu, and Srinagar. Pakistani forces also launched precision strikes, destroying enemy posts and forcing Indian troops to retreat from several locations.

The attack has raised fresh fears about the safety of Pakistan’s strategic infrastructure. The Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project is a key national asset, and damaging it could trigger a humanitarian and energy crisis. Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to defending all critical facilities and warned of further consequences if provoked again.

This latest strike comes after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty last month, following a militant attack in Pahalgam, which killed 28 tourists. Since then, India has choked water flows through the Chenab River, cutting Pakistan’s share by nearly 90%. Experts say India cannot store this water permanently, but its delay in releasing it has already caused major disruption. Tensions between the two nations continue to rise.