Saim Ayub’s fiery return: Babar Azam praises young match-winner

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam recently praised young batter Saim Ayub for his outstanding performance. Ayub played a crucial, aggressive innings in Zalmi’s dominant seven-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in PSL 10. His mature batting helped Zalmi comfortably chase down a modest target.

Ayub, who had been struggling for form, bounced back impressively with a brilliant knock of 49 runs. This innings was vital for both his personal confidence and the team’s balance. Babar highlighted Ayub’s performance as a much-needed boost for everyone involved with the team.

Babar further described Ayub as a “game-changer” and a “natural match-winner.” He emphasized that when Ayub is in form, he possesses the ability to single-handedly take control of a match. This performance served as a strong reminder of his significant talent and value to the team.

Reflecting on Ayub’s recent challenges, Babar mentioned that a short break helped the young player regain focus. He also commended the bowlers for their excellent adaptation to the pitch conditions. They effectively restricted the opposition by bowling hard lengths and sticking to their plan, setting up the victory.