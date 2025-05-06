South America’s largest copper find in 30 years could transform global mining

Lundin Mining Corp, together with BHP Group, has uncovered South America’s biggest copper discovery in 30 years. The Filo del Sol project, located on the Chile-Argentina border, is estimated to hold at least 13 million tons of copper. In addition to copper, the site also contains large gold and silver deposits, adding to its global significance.

This discovery is based on fresh drilling data and ongoing geological studies, with expectations that the resource could grow even further. Lundin Mining’s CEO, Jack Lundin, believes the site could become one of the highest-grade undeveloped open-pit copper mines in the world, potentially holding some of the largest untapped gold and silver reserves as well.

The find comes at a time when copper demand is soaring due to its key role in renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and power grids. Meanwhile, mining for copper has become more difficult and expensive, creating supply concerns. These factors have driven up copper prices and triggered a wave of industry takeovers and exploration.

The Filo del Sol deposit is now part of BHP’s $3 billion acquisition of Filo Corp, which also includes other nearby projects like Josemaría. While full development of these resources will take years and massive investment, the companies see it as a major step in addressing long-term shortages in global copper supply.

Despite its promise, the project faces typical mining hurdles such as high development costs and environmental scrutiny. Yet both companies aim to move forward, betting on strong long-term demand for critical metals amid the world’s ongoing shift toward clean energy.