“One crore or death” — Mohammad Shami threatened by email

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami has reportedly received a death threat along with a ransom demand of ₹1 crore. The threat was conveyed via email by an individual identified as Rajput Sundar. The incident has raised serious concerns among fans and the cricketing community.

The complaint was lodged by Shami’s brother, Haseeb, at a police station in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the email threatened to kill Shami unless the ransom was paid. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter,

Shami, who is currently part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has not publicly commented on the threat. The authorities are taking the matter seriously and are working to ensure the safety of the cricketer.

This incident adds to a series of security concerns faced by high-profile individuals in India. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

The cricketing community has expressed solidarity with Shami, condemning the threat and calling for swift action. Fans have taken to social media to show their support and demand justice.