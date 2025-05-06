Newark airport faces flight chaos due to tech issues and staff shortages

Travelers using Newark Liberty International Airport are experiencing significant disruptions to their flights. Delays and cancellations are impacting many passengers. As a result, United Airlines has announced that it will cut 35 daily flights from its schedule to help manage the situation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that a combination of not enough staff and cloudy weather caused flight delays that have lasted up to four hours. Additionally, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby reported that recent technology failures have made the problems even worse. These issues have led to many air traffic controllers at Newark taking time off due to stress.

According to United Airlines, more than one in five air traffic controllers at Newark have left their jobs temporarily because of the ongoing problems. The FAA confirmed that repeated system failures have caused stress and tiredness among controllers, with some taking time off to recover. The agency also acknowledged that the outdated air traffic control system has negatively affected the workforce.

The problems at Newark highlight bigger issues within the nation’s air traffic control system, which has been described as “obsolete.” The US Transportation Secretary has announced plans to hire new controllers and keep existing staff, but the National Air Traffic Controllers Association warns that the system urgently needs technology and infrastructure upgrades. Travelers should expect continued disruptions as authorities work to fix these long-standing issues.