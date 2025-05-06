Khaleda Zia returns to hero’s welcome in Bangladesh as BNP eyes power shift

Former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia returned home on Tuesday to a jubilant welcome after months abroad for medical treatment. The 79-year-old BNP leader, who was jailed for corruption in 2018 under rival Sheikh Hasina’s rule, flew back from Britain after being freed from house arrest following a student-led uprising in 2024.

Supporters lined the roads in Dhaka waving party flags and holding portraits of Zia, cheering her comeback. The Bangladesh National Party (BNP), which she chairs, views her return as a powerful symbol of political revival following years of suppression under Hasina’s government.

Hasina fled Bangladesh after protestors stormed her palace in August 2024. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has since led an interim administration, promising fresh elections by December 2025 or mid-2026 at the latest.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called the moment historic, saying the public celebration marked both emotional relief and a show of political strength. The party now appears poised to play a key role in Bangladesh’s future leadership.

Meanwhile, Hasina remains in exile in India, facing an arrest warrant in Bangladesh on charges of crimes against humanity. The shift in political dynamics suggests a turbulent but significant new chapter for the country.