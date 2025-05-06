Pakistan navy detects Indian spy plane near maritime border

The Pakistan Navy recently detected an Indian surveillance aircraft flying close to Pakistan’s sea border. This P-8I maritime aircraft was seen during the night between May 4 and 5. Pakistan’s naval forces kept a close watch on the plane throughout its entire flight path. This event highlights the Navy’s constant readiness and advanced technology.

Officials confirmed that the quick detection shows the Navy’s strong ability to monitor its surroundings. It also demonstrates their firm commitment to protecting Pakistan’s interests at sea. The Pakistan Navy stated that it is fully prepared to respond to any aggressive actions effectively and forcefully. They stressed their readiness to defend the country’s sea frontiers against any external threats at all times.

The Indian P-8I aircraft is designed for monitoring large areas of the sea and searching for submarines. This type of plane has been seen near sensitive areas in the Arabian Sea before, especially when tensions between India and Pakistan are high. This recent detection occurred during a period of increased friction between the two countries.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have risen significantly following a deadly attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir in late April. India blamed Pakistani elements for the attack, a claim Pakistan strongly denied. Both countries have since taken actions that have further strained their relationship, including border closures and warnings regarding water treaties.