India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan

India has begun work to boost reservoir holding capacity at two hydroelectric projects in the India-occupied Kashmir, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after fresh escalation with Pakistan led it to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

A “reservoir flushing” process to remove sediment began on Thursday, carried out by India’s biggest hydropower company, the state-run NHPC and authorities in the India-occupied Kashmir, the three sources said, according to Reuters.

They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The work may not immediately threaten supply to Pakistan, which depends on rivers flowing through India for much of its irrigation and hydropower, but it could eventually be affected if other projects launch similar efforts. There are more than half a dozen such projects in the region.

India did not inform Pakistan about the work at the Salal and Baglihar projects, which is being done for the first time since they were built in 1987 and 2008-2009, respectively, as the treaty had blocked such work, the sources added.

India’s NHPC and the neighbouring governments did not reply to emails from Reuters to seek comment.

The flushing operation ran for three days from May 1, the sources said.

“This is the first time such an exercise has taken place and will help in more efficient power generation and prevent damage to turbines,” one of the sources told Reuters.

“We were also asked to open the adjustable gates for cleaning, which we did from May 1,” the source said, adding that the effort aimed to free the dam operation from any restrictions.

People living on the banks of the Chenab river in the India-occupied Kashmir said they noticed water had been released from both Salal and Baglihar dams from Thursday to Saturday.

Separately, Press Trust of India posted a video on its X account reporting that India has restricted the flow of water through the Balighar dam on the Chenab River.