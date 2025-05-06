NA resolution condemns India’s move to suspend IWT

The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the Treaty which clearly amounts to an act of war. The resolution was presented by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. The resolution said, that killing of innocent civilians is contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan. The House rejects all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam Attack of 22nd April 2025 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The lawmakers condemned the orchestrated and mala fide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan, which follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political goal. The resolution condemned India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the Treaty which clearly amounts to an act of war. It warns that Pakistan remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, including water terrorism or military provocation as clearly demonstrated by its robust and valiant response to India’s reckless actions in February 2019; and any misadventure by India will be met with a firm, swift and decisive response.