CM Murad honours boxing champion Usman for victory over Indian opponent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Pakistani boxing champion Usman Wazeer at the CM House to congratulate him on his recent victory over Indian boxer Ishwaran in Bangkok.

The meeting was attended by Sindh sports Minister Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar, MPA Asif Musa, and Secretary to the CM Rahim Shaikh.

Usman Wazeer, a welterweight boxer, scored a knockout against his Indian opponent in the first round, a victory that the Chief Minister described as “Pakistan’s first major sporting achievement during India’s war hysteria.” Mr Shah praised Wazeer’s accomplishment as a moment of national pride and announced the Sindh government’s full support for the rising star.

Murad Shah also revealed plans to send Usman Wazeer to compete in the World Open Championship, stating that participation at that level would significantly enhance his international ranking.

He further announced financial assistance and access to modern training facilities for the boxer.

In a symbolic gesture, Wazeer presented his winning boxing gloves to the Chief Minister, who proudly donned them and mimicked a punch, expressing his joy over the young athlete’s triumph.

“I am truly proud of your hard work and victory. Your 16th consecutive win is a source of pride for the nation,” the Chief Minister stated. He instructed the Sports Minister to ensure that Wazeer receives world-class training, reaffirming the government’s commitment to developing him into a top-tier boxer.