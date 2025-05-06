Memon briefs Zardari on uplift projects in Sindh

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the President’s House Islamabad. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon gave a detailed briefing to President Asif Ali Zardari on several development projects in Sindh, specifically ongoing transport projects. President Asif Ali Zardari ordered that all transport projects in Sindh be undertaken through modern technology.

President Asif Ali Zardari instructed to increase the numbers of Pink Taxi and Pink Scooty to provide special facilities to women. President Asif Ali Zardari also said that women empowerment is our top priority, and these projects not only offer vital facilities but are also an important landmark in generating new job opportunities for women.

Separately, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting discussed political scenario in the country with special emphasis on Punjab, said a hand-out issued by the governor’s media team.

The Governor Punjab extended heartfelt congratulations to the President on his recovery.

He informed the President about the consultative meeting of the coordination committees of the PPP and the PML-N.

President Asif Ali Zardari appreciated the initiative of the Governor Punjab to open the doors of Governor’s House Lahore for the public and party workers.