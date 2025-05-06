Sindh goverment bans plastic bags from June 15

The Sindh government has taken a revolutionary step to curb environmental pollution by imposing a complete ban on all types of plastic shopping bags throughout the province. According to a notification issued by the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of all plastic shopping bags will be strictly prohibited across Sindh from June 15, 2025. The ban will apply to non-degradable, oxo-degradable, black-colored, and recycled plastic bags as well.

The provincial cabinet had unanimously approved the proposal during its meeting on April 15, 2025, following the recommendations of the Environment Department. Subsequently, the Sindh government amended the “Sindh Prohibition of Non-Degradable Plastic Products (Manufacturing, Sale and Usage) Rules 2014” and introduced a complete ban on all plastic shopping bags by revising Rule 3, Sub-Rule (5), and Entry No.1 of the schedule.

Previously, in 2019, the provincial government had imposed a partial ban, allowing only specific weight and size plastic bags under certain conditions. However, those exemptions have now been revoked, and a blanket ban is being enforced.

Secretary Environment Agha Shah Nawaz Khan stated that plastic bags are hazardous to the environment, and this historic decision has been taken in the public interest. “We want to provide a clean, green, and safe environment for future generations – the time has come to permanently get rid of plastic,” he asserted. He also warned that any violations of the ban will lead to strict legal action with no leniency.

Environmental experts, civil society, and citizens have widely appreciated the move and called it a landmark decision by the Sindh government. The Secretary Environment has also urged district administrations, industrialists, traders, and the general public to actively participate in this national campaign.