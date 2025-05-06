Dumping of debris at public spaces banned

In exercise of powers under section 144 (6) Cr. P.C, delegated by the Home Department, Government of Sindh under Notification No. SOJI/8-01(03)/2016, dated 21.05.2020, I, Syed Hassan Naqvi, Commissioner Karachi Division, do hereby impose complete ban on debris dumping, unauthorized placement of construction and raw materials on green belts, public spaces, and footpaths within the local limits of Sub-Division SITE, District Keamari, Karachi, for a period of 02 months w.e.f. 25.04.2025 to 24.06.2025, with immediate effect. In pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) Cr.PC, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned Police Stations are hereby authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing against the violation of Section 144 Cr.PC.