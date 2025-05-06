Eight routes closed to curb possible movement of miscreants

In continuation of the office Notification No. CK/Home Br./(Unfrequented Routes)/2025-08, dated 18.02.2025 and on the request of Pakistan Rangers Sindh vide letter No. 0151/GS(Ops)/1082, dated 3rd April, 2025, I, Syed Hassan Naqvi, Commissioner Karachi Division, in exercise of powers under section 144 (6) Cr.PC delegated by Home Department, Government of Sindh under Notification No. SOJI/8-01(03)/2016, dated 21-05-2020, do hereby impose complete ban / closure of the following 08 unfrequented routes under section 144 Cr.PC in order to secure Karachi and to curb the possible movement of miscreants for a period of 02 months w.e.f. 19.04.2025 to 18.06.2025 within the local limits of Karachi Division:

(S-3) Soomar Goth, (N-15) Hamdard University, (S-5) Salu Goth, (N-16) Hamdard University, (S-6) Salu Goth, (N-18) Dureji Trash Road, (N-9) Noor Muhmaamd Goth, (N-14) Hamdard University

In pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) Cr. PC, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned Police Stations are hereby authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.PC.

Furthermore, for the facilitation of general public, the following routes shall remain open for the use of general public and inter-provincial transport between Sindh and Balochistan:

(S-1) Abbas Goth, Main RCD Highway, (S-2) Murad Goth, (N-10) Aftab Chowk, (S-4) Wadera M Goth, (N-11 & N-12) Mari Chowk, (S-7) Western Bypass Road, (N-13) Band Murad, (S-8) Raees Goth, (N-17) Khuda Baksh Goth link Road.